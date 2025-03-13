How modernity saves tradition in Mallorcan food

At the Mercat de l’Olivar in Palma, there’s a bustling atmosphere. Gastronomy guide Deborah Piña begins her food tour for tourists with a few words about this symbolic marketplace: “The Olivar Market was built 50 years ago. Here you’ll be able to immerse yourselves in the Mediterranean identity of Mallorca,” says Piña, who has made it her mission to bring visitors closer to her homeland’s culture by presenting the island’s cuisine.

“These are Ramallet tomatoes,” Piña says, pointing to a multitude of small yellow-red fruits, strung together and hanging from the ceiling of a vegetable stand. “Although they only arrived on the island from America in the 16th century, they are now an important part of our agriculture.” She explains that the rather yellowish colour is not a sign of them being unripe. Rather, it identifies them as an ancient variety - after all, the original tomato was small and yellow.

“In addition, the way Ramallet tomatoes are stored shows how Mallorcans managed to keep this essential ingredient for nearly all dishes fresh for up to nine months into the winter,” says Piña, who has studied law and sociology and worked in journalism.

Mallorcan Deborah Piña (left) gives tourists an immersive experience in the culture of traditional island cuisine through her cooking classes.

How is it that someone from such a different professional background now offers culinary experience tours? “I got to know my homeland from a different perspective.” She is the daughter of a French mother and a Mallorcan father. “I only became aware of the interesting traditions around me after studying in Barcelona and spending time in France.” It was only then that she engaged more deeply with the culture and discovered how much she was fascinated and inspired by traditional practices. “I’m not the only one who comes from a different field. This has become a real trend,” she concludes, referring to the many islanders who, despite having completely different educations, have taken it upon themselves to present dusty old traditions in a modern way. “A traditional farmer probably doesn’t understand marketing. But a career changer can promote their agricultural products in a different way.”

Journalist Sibylle Tiessen, who leads this portrait series about Mallorcans, is especially pleased with the protagonist of the 24th episode: “Piña is the prototype for my video series. She’s a classic example of the innovative islanders. With her new ideas, she builds bridges between locals and visitors.”

The cooking class also includes a visit to and shopping at the Mercat de l’Olivar market hall in Palma.

On her tours, Piña takes her guests to a historic bakery from the 18th century, where a kitchen “like from the old days” has been set up. “Here we’re going to prepare a ‘Coca de Verduras',” she announces, referring to a pizza-like flatbread topped with vegetables but without cheese. Her customers, a couple from Germany, get to work. The husband prepares the simple dough under Piña’s guidance and spreads it in a baking tin. The wife chops the main ingredients like spinach and chard and learns how to make the dressing for the vegetables.

Piña explains island-typical and native ingredients, such as the red paprika powder 'Tap de Cortí', which is used in nearly every dish.

Before the seasoned leaves are placed on the dough and baked in the oven, Piña explains the significance of red paprika powder. “Tap de Cortí peppers are only grown on the island and processed into a spice.” She describes the powder as slightly lemony and unsmoked. “It gives the dishes their characteristic aroma, flavour, and colour.”

Last but not least: To top it all off, the dishes prepared together are enjoyed in good company.

Once the work is done, they all share the Coca together. Piña also shows the participants how Mallorcans top their bread. She rubs the pulp of a Ramallet tomato onto a toasted slice until only the thick skin is left.

The man tastes the bread and the Coca, clicks his tongue in appreciation, and makes a prediction: “The kids will definitely like these vegetables too.” And once again, Piña has succeeded in conveying a piece of Mallorcan culture.

Cooperation with TUI

Support from the tourism industry: the video-project is sponsored by Europe's leading tourism group Tui and its Tui Care Foundation. The initiative was founded in 2016 with the aim of supporting sustainable projects in the destinations. The foundation focuses on the potential of the tourism sector as a driver of social development, education and prosperity. The Group promotes sustainable tourism in cooperation with local people.