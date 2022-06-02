Some cloud around on Thursday, mostly high cloud but in the north of the island there is due to be cloud cover for much of the morning. UV rating 10.

The Friday watch - Aemet said earlier this week that Friday could be unsettled. There is a risk of rain in most parts of the island, with temperatures expected to rise. Forecasts for Thursday: Alcudia 27C, moderate northeast breeze, easing to light. Andratx 27C, light southwest-southeast breezes. Palma 26C, light southerly breeze, gentle easterly in the afternoon. Pollensa 29C, gentle northwest breeze, easing to light north. Sant Llorenç 29C, gentle southeast breeze, easing to light northeast. Santanyi 28C, gentle southeasterly, easing light easterly. Soller 31C, light north breeze in the morning; calm in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday - Petra 32.2 at 5.20pm; Colonia Sant Pere 31.9 at 4.40pm; Sa Pobla 31.9 at 5.40pm; Llucmajor and Porreres 31.7 at 6.10pm.