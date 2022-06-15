Yellow alert for high temperatures again on Wednesday - maximums of 37 and 38C. As with Tuesday, this alert doesn't apply to most of the Tramuntana and east coasts. The alert is also active on Thursday.

Hazy cloud in areas. UV ratings of 10 and 11. Our 'heat wave watch', based on the Binissalem weather station, is for a peak temperature of 39C on Saturday. Forecasts for Wednesday: Alcudia 33C, moderate SE breeze easing N light after midday. Andratx 31C, gentle and light southeasterlies. Palma 34C, moderate SW to light SW in the afternoon. Pollensa 36C, gentle SE in the morning, light northerly breeze later on. Sant Llorenç 33C, gentle south-southeast breezes. Santanyi 31C, moderate southerly in the morning; easterly in the afternoon. Soller 36C, light from the north easing to calm. Highs on Tuesday - Petra 36.8 at 3.20pm; Colonia Sant Pere 36.5 at 3pm; Binissalem 36.4 at 3.40pm.