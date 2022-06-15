Yellow alert for high temperatures again on Wednesday - maximums of 37 and 38C. As with Tuesday, this alert doesn't apply to most of the Tramuntana and east coasts. The alert is also active on Thursday.
Yellow alert for high temperatures again on Wednesday - maximums of 37 and 38C. As with Tuesday, this alert doesn't apply to most of the Tramuntana and east coasts. The alert is also active on Thursday.
