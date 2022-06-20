Yellow alert for high temperatures on Tuesday in the north, east and central area of Mallorca. Rain is forecast for Wednesday, especially in the morning. Temperatures are due to fall to 30 or 31C. Thursday and Friday are also looking cloudy, with the chance of showers and highs of 27 to 28C.

Forecasts for Tuesday:

Alcudia 35C, light southeasterly; moderate north after midday. UV 10.

Andratx 32C, gentle breeze from the south easing to calm in the afternoon. UV 11.

Palma 32C, moderate southwest breeze in the morning; light northerly in the afternoon. UV 11.

Pollensa 36C, gentle east and north breezes. UV 10.

Sant Llorenç 37C, light southerly increasing to gentle easterly. UV 11.

Santanyi 34C, light breeze from the south increasing to moderate from the east in the afternoon. UV 11.

Soller 38C, light NW easing to calm in the afternoon. UV 11.

Highs on Monday - Muro 36.6 at 3.10pm; Sa Pobla 36.1 at 3.30pm; Pollensa 35.3 at 12.30pm.