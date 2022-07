Some possible rain on Thursday in southern areas and in the Tramuntana. If there is, it may well be muddy; there was a touch of muddy rain early on Wednesday.

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 9) - Alcudia 30C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north in the afternoon. Andratx 29C, light west-northwest breezes. Palma 31C, gentle easterly in the morning; light westerly in the afternoon. Pollensa 32C, gentle northeasterly in the morning; light northwesterly in the afternoon. Sant Llorenç 31C, moderate NE easing to light easterly. Santanyi 31C, gentle north breeze; light south after midday. Soller 31C, light northwest breeze in the morning; calm in the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday - Palma and Llucmajor 34.3 at 3.20pm and 3.30pm respectively; Es Capdellà 33.1 at 2.10pm.