More alerts on the mainland for very high temperatures. On Saturday, 43.7 was recorded in Coín, Malaga. Nothing along those lines in Mallorca, but the way the forecast is looking at present, there will be higher temperatures this week and these may qualify as a heat wave - 37 and 38 over more than three days. But these do vary; some areas only 33 or 32, so three to four degrees below yellow alert and heat wave levels.
Sunday's weather in Mallorca
Also in Weather
- Calls for powers to shut down bars in Mallorca
- "Magalluf is always going to be Magalluf"
- Israeli Group buys Mallorca hotels in multi-million euro operation
- Ronaldo and paparazzi, superyachts come up short and scandalous prices
- Palma airport forecasts 55 percent growth in air traffic, two million people in the Balearics
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.