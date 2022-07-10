More alerts on the mainland for very high temperatures. On Saturday, 43.7 was recorded in Coín, Malaga. Nothing along those lines in Mallorca, but the way the forecast is looking at present, there will be higher temperatures this week and these may qualify as a heat wave - 37 and 38 over more than three days. But these do vary; some areas only 33 or 32, so three to four degrees below yellow alert and heat wave levels.

Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 10) - Alcudia 31C, gentle northeast breeze easing to calm. Andratx 33C, calm in the morning; gentle southeasterly later on. Palma 35C, light southeast and southwest breezes. Pollensa 33C, gentle north breeze in the morning; light southeast in the afternoon. Sant Llorenç 33C, gentle northeast breeze veering light southeast. Santanyi 33C, gentle northerly easing light southeasterly. Soller 35C, light northwesterly easing to calm. Highs on Saturday - Campos 34.6 at 2.20pm; Porreres 34.4 at 4.20pm; Llucmajor 34.3 at 3.10pm.