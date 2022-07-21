On Thursday, there is another yellow alert for high temperatures and once again it is for central and southern Mallorca.

Current heat wave watch in Mallorca - the Aemet met agency is suggesting that the heat wave will come to an end on Monday (July 25). The Binissalem weather station provides as good guide as any to the highest temperatures, and at present this is predicting 39 on Sunday and then 37 on Monday and 36 on Tuesday. Cooler, but not by much.

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 9):

Alcudia 32C, light to gentle northeast breezes.

Andratx 34C, light westerly breeze in the morning; light southerly in the afternoon.

Palma 37C, gentle easterly easing to light southerly.

Pollensa 34C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east.

Sant Llorenç 35C, light to gentle easterly breezes.

Santanyi 34C, gentle easterlies.

Soller 37C, light north breeze in the morning; calm in the afternoon.

Highs on Wednesday - Binissalem 38.0 at 2.40pm; Porreres 36.6 at 2.30pm; Llucmajor 36.4 at 12.50pm and Palma University 36.4 at 12.30pm.

On the mainland, the temperatures were back up again on Wednesday - a high in Andalusia of 42.1, (Andújar in Jaén province).