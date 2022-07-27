No weather alerts of any sort on Wednesday. All pretty normal for the time of year - plenty of sun and highs into the low thirties.

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 9): Alcudia 30C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east in the afternoon. Andratx 32C, light to gentle southerly breezes. Palma 33C, moderate southwest breeze easing light south. Pollensa 32C, light to gentle easterlies. Sant Llorenç 33C, light to gentle breezes from the east. Santanyi 32C, light to gentle southeasterly breezes. Soller 34C, light northwesterly in the morning; calm in the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday - Llucmajor 34.8 at 1.50pm; Es Capdellà 34.5 at 3pm; Palma University 34.2 at 5.10pm. On the mainland, the Tuesday high was 42.8 - Estepona, Malaga in Andalusia.