The Balearic met. office has just given an update regarding today's storms which are now expceted to hit the north at 1pm and the spread across the island.

Amber for rain for the whole of Mallorca from 1pm to 8pm Friday, with the heaviest rain forecast for the interior, north, northeast and east - up to 50 litres per square metre in the space of an hour.

Yellow for rain for the north and northeast until 12 noon.

Yellow for thunderstorms for the north and northeast all day until 8pm and for the rest of Mallorca from noon to 8pm.

Up to 7am Friday, Aemet's report indicated no rainfall.

There are also alerts for Saturday - yellow for rain and thunderstorms between midnight and 8am Saturday in the Tramuntana, north, northeast and east. In addition, there are yellow alerts for rough coastal conditions in these same areas from 8am to midnight; winds of near gale force are also being forecast.

Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 6):

Alcudia 29C, gentle northeasterly breeze easing to light southwesterly.

Andratx 30C, moderate north breeze easing to southeasterly light air.

Deya 28C, moderate breeze from the north in the morning; light air from the south in the afternoon.

Palma 29C, moderate northeast breeze easing light east.

Pollensa 30C, gentle breeze from the northeast easing to light from the southwest.

Sant Llorenç 29C, moderate northeasterly easing to calm.

Santanyi 29C, light southerly breeze easing to calm.

Highs on Thursday - 34.2 Son Servera at 12.10pm; 33.8 Petra at 3pm; 33.0 Es Capdella at 4.20pm.

