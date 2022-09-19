A good day in prospect. Some cloud but mainly sunny. Humidity up to 60%.

Outlook for the week - ok until Thursday, when showers may be on the cards.

Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 6):

Alcudia 27C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light.

Andratx 30C, light east breeze.

Deya 27C, gentle north breeze easing to calm.

Palma 30C, moderate northeast easing to gentle.

Pollensa 29C, gentle northeasterly breeze easing to light.

Sant Llorenç 28C, gentle northeast breeze easing to north light.

Santanyi 29C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle northeast.

Highs on Sunday - 30.1 Es Capdellà at 2.20pm; 29.7 Llucmajor (Cap Blanc) at 2.10pm; 29.2 Palma (Port) at 2.20pm.