Some sunny spells for Saturday, with the best of conditions likely in the south and east of the island. But there are yellow and amber alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms, as follows:

Yellow for the Tramuntana, north and northeast of Mallorca and for Minorca from 10am to 6pm (rainfall of 20 litres per square metre).

Yellow for the south, interior and east of Mallorca and for Ibiza/Formentera from 6pm to midnight.

Amber for the Tramuntana, north and northeast and for Minorca from 6pm to midnight (40 litres).

The amber alert is then active from midnight Saturday to midnight Sunday for the whole of Mallorca and for Minorca and Ibiza.

There also alerts for Monday up to 6am - amber for the south and east of Mallorca and Ibiza, yellow for the rest of Mallorca and Minorca.

Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 5 / 6; daytime humidity around 55%):

Alcudia 29C, light north breeze increasing gentle southeast (60% risk of rain increasing to 90% by the evening).

Andratx 29C, light south-southwest breezes (75% risk of rain in the evening).

Deya 28C, gentle west breeze easing to calm (45% risk of rain increasing to 80%).

Palma 28C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south (75% risk of rain in the evening).

Pollensa 30C, gentle northwest breeze veering east (60% risk of rain increasing to 90% by the evening).

Sant Llorenç 31C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light southeast (55% risk of rain in the evening).

Santanyi 29C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light southeast (45% risk of rain increasing to 55% by the evening).

On Friday, there was rainfall of 26.8 litres per square metre in Sa Pobla, with a high of 29.2C in Capdepera.

