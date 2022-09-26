Some risk of showers on Tuesday but not high. Good amounts of sun for much of the island. Quite breezy and there is a yellow alert for poor coastal conditions for the whole of Mallorca except the east. This is effective from noon until 8pm in the south and from 6am until midnight for the Tramuntana and the north; continuing on Wednesday.

Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 5; daytime humidity 40 to 45%): Alcudia 27C, fresh west breeze easing to light northwest. Andratx 27C, moderate northeasterly breezes. Deya 24C, moderate west and northwest breezes. Palma 25C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle. Pollensa 26C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light. Sant Llorenç 25C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light northwest. Santanyi 26C, fresh westerly easing to light northwesterly. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) A high of 26.6C, Llucmajor (Cap Blanc), on Monday and highest rainfall of 141 litres per square metre in Cala Figuera, Santanyi.