Weather for map for Tuesday. The alert for the coasts here is from 6am. There is also one for the south from midday. | @AEMET_Baleares
Palma26/09/2022 17:41
Some risk of showers on Tuesday but not high. Good amounts of sun for much of the island. Quite breezy and there is a yellow alert for poor coastal conditions for the whole of Mallorca except the east. This is effective from noon until 8pm in the south and from 6am until midnight for the Tramuntana and the north; continuing on Wednesday.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.