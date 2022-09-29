Amber alerts for torrential rain and thunderstorms up to 3pm for the Tramuntana, the north and northeast of Mallorca and for Minorca. Yellow alerts until 3pm for the rest of Mallorca and for Ibiza/Formentera.

There also yellow alerts for rough coastal conditions between 4am and noon for the Tramuntana and Ibiza and between 6am and 9pm for the north and northeast of Mallorca and for Minorca.

In the afternoon, cloud is due to lift in southern areas but linger elsewhere. The risk of thunderstorms should pass in the morning, but showers are still possible later on.

The outlook for Saturday to Monday is pretty good, with the chance of rain returning on Tuesday. Temperatures, which will be down on Friday, are set to go back up to 26 and 27C.

Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 4; daytime humidity 45 to 60%):

Alcudia 23C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light.

Andratx 23C, light north and northeast breezes.

Deya 23C, light north and northeast breezes.

Palma 22C, light northeast breeze easing to calm.

Pollensa 23C, moderate northeasterly breeze easing to light.

Sant Llorenç 21C, calm and light north breeze.

Santanyi 22C, moderate northeasterly easing to light northwesterly.

A high on Thursday of 28.1C in Son Servera. Lows of 13.4 in the mountains at Alfabia and in Lluc.