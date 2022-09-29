Amber alerts for torrential rain and thunderstorms up to 3pm for the Tramuntana, the north and northeast of Mallorca and for Minorca. Yellow alerts until 3pm for the rest of Mallorca and for Ibiza/Formentera.
Friday's weather in Mallorca
Temperatures will be well down on Friday
Also in Weather
- Deal with Spain over British driving licences is "close", British ambassador gives update
- British driving licence deal could be "tied to agreement over Gibraltar"
- Hundreds gather in Palma to denounce "tourism intensification"
- Heavy rains and big drop in temperatures forecast for Thursday
- U.S. super model takes refuge in Mallorca after being linked with Brad Pitt
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.