A fine Saturday in store. No hint of any weather alerts. May start cloudy in areas, especially the southeast, but clearing to give a sunny day with temperatures back on the rise.

Sunday's looking similar; slightly warmer. Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 5; daytime humidity 30 to 45%): Alcudia 25C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light. Andratx 25C, gentle west breeze easing to calm. Deya 23C, light west breeze easing to calm. Palma 25C, gentle west breeze easing to light northwest. Pollensa 25C, gentle west breeze easing to light northwest. Sant Llorenç 26C, gentle west breeze easing to light north. Santanyi 26C, moderate west breeze easing to light. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) A high on Friday of 22.9 Llucmajor (Cap Blanc). Lows around 9am of 7C at the Alfabia weather station in the mountains and 12.3C at Palma University. Heaviest rainfall of 27 litres per square metre in Puerto Pollensa and in Colonia Sant Pere, 17 in Escorca and 16 at the university. So the weather alerts proved to be somewhat over the top.