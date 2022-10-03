The Indian summer will continue in Mallorca on Tuesday, though there is the risk of a shower in southern areas in the afternoon.

The good weather doesn't look as if it will last that long. Thursday looks a bit iffy rain-wise, and Friday and Saturday even more so. The weather map here shows the first effects of a 'DANA' depression (aka the 'cold drop') which could bring heavy rain later in the week.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 4/5; daytime humidity up to 60%):

Alcudia 26C, light northeast breeze.

Andratx 27C, light southerly breeze in the morning; from the northeast in the afternoon.

Deya 26C, light north breeze easing to calm.

Palma 28C, light southwest-southeast breezes.

Pollensa 27C, light northeast breeze.

Sant Llorenç 27C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast.

Santanyi 27C, light breeze from the west in the morning; from the southeast in the afternoon.

A high on Monday of 27.7C in Palma (University) and a low of 5.5C overnight in the mountains of Escorca.