Cloudy in areas on Wednesday, some sunny spells and low risk of rain. But that's due to change on Thursday. Ibiza and Formentera are on yellow alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, and the depression will push northwards, so all of Mallorca and the Balearics are on yellow alert for rain and storms from midnight Wednesday. This alert is effective for the whole of Thursday and is likely to continue into Friday and possibly Saturday as well - a warning of 25 litres of rain per square metre in an hour and up to 80 litres over a twelve-hour period.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 4/5; daytime humidity up to 55%):

Alcudia 26C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; cloudy.

Andratx 27C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle southeast; mainly sunny, most cloud in the afternoon.

Deya 26C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; sunny with some cloud.

Palma 27C, calm; light breeze from the south in the afternoon; sunny morning, clouding over in the afternoon.

Pollensa 27C, light to gentle easterly breezes; mostly cloudy with some sun in the afternoon.

Sant Llorenç 27C, light east-southeast breezes; cloudy much of the day, occasional sunny spells.

Santanyi 26C, light breezes from the east and southeast; cloudy in the afternoon.

A high on Tuesday of 27.8C in Llucmajor (Cap Blanc) and in Palma.