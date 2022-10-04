This chart shows predicted rainfall for Thursday - up to 80mm or (80 litres per square metre) over the course of 12 hours. | @AEMET_Baleares
Palma04/10/2022 17:42
Cloudy in areas on Wednesday, some sunny spells and low risk of rain. But that's due to change on Thursday. Ibiza and Formentera are on yellow alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, and the depression will push northwards, so all of Mallorca and the Balearics are on yellow alert for rain and storms from midnight Wednesday. This alert is effective for the whole of Thursday and is likely to continue into Friday and possibly Saturday as well - a warning of 25 litres of rain per square metre in an hour and up to 80 litres over a twelve-hour period.
