Weather alerts for Friday, effective from midnight Thursday -

Amber in the north, northeast and east of Mallorca for rain and thunderstorms until 8am.

Yellow for the rest of Mallorca until 6pm, and yellow for the north, northeast and east from 8am until 6pm.

Yellow in Ibiza and Formentera until noon Friday, and in Minorca until midnight Friday.

As of 6pm Thursday, Aemet had not issued any alerts for Saturday.

Prospect of some sunny spells on Friday, and the temperatures are holding up, including overnight. The breezes are coming from the south at present, and are therefore dragging in African air, which helps to explain why it is still pretty warm overnight. 'Tropical values' were registered in various parts of Mallorca overnight from Wednesday where temperatures didn't dip below 20C.

The breezes are forecast to switch and come from the north on Saturday.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 4/5; daytime humidity up to 70%):

Alcudia 25C, moderate southerly breeze easing to light southeasterly.

Andratx 25C, moderate breeze from the south easing to light from the southeast.

Deya 25C, moderate southerly breeze easing to light southeasterly.

Palma 26C, moderate south breeze easing to light southeast.

Pollensa 26C, moderate southerly breeze easing to light southeasterly.

Sant Llorenç 25C, gentle southeasterly easing to calm.

Santanyi 25C, gentle breeze from the south easing to calm.

A high of 25.7 on Friday in Pollensa and Puerto Soller. As to rainfall, 55.2 litres per square metre were registered in Arta by 6pm Thursday.