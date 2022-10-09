Sunny weather expected for a good part of the day, more so in the north than the south, where cloud is expected to build up after midday and become quite heavy. There is some risk of showers in southern areas, and this risk will increase during the night, as there are yellow alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms for most of Mallorca from midnight Monday.

These alerts, at present, are for the whole of the island except the interior and the Tramuntana coast until midnight Tuesday and are quite likely to continue into Wednesday.

Temperatures on Monday are above normal for the time of year - 24C is more typical.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 4; daytime humidity up to 65%):

Alcudia 25C, light east breeze.

Andratx 26C, light southeast easing to calm.

Deya 25C, light north breeze easing to calm.

Palma 27C, light east breeze increasing moderate northeast.

Pollensa 27C, light east breeze.

Sant Llorenç 26C, light east breeze.

Santanyi 25C, light east breeze.

A high in Mallorca on Sunday of 27.2 at Palma port.