Cloud around in areas on Monday but no risk of rain forecast. Plenty of sunny spells and remaining very warm. The outlook is still good for the whole week and into the weekend. A high of 33C (Pollensa) is currently being forecast for Saturday.

Mid-October and tropical nights haven't passed (no lower than 20C): Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 4; daytime humidity ranging from 50-70%): Alcudia 27C, gentle east breeze veering light south. Andratx 28C, gentle east breeze easing to calm. Deya 27C, calm. Palma 29C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast. Pollensa 29C, gentle easterly breeze easing to light southerly. Sant Llorenç 27C, light southeast breeze increasing to moderate. Santanyi 27C, moderate east breeze. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Highs on Sunday of 29.4 in Es Capdellà and 29.2 in Palma. Some small amounts of rain - 1.4 litres per square metre in Llucmajor and 0.4 in Es Capdellà and Manacor.