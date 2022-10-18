Any early mist will lift to give a generally fine day. Some cloud but mostly sunny and very warm, with breezes negligible for much of the island.

The outlook continues to show good weather until Sunday at least, the highest forecast temperature now being on Sunday - 32C in Pollensa.

Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 4; daytime humidity ranging from 50-65%):

Alcudia 27C, calm.

Andratx 28C, light breezes from the south and southeast.

Deya 27C, light west breeze easing to calm.

Palma 29C, minimal breezes.

Pollensa 29C, light southeasterly breeze easing to calm.

Sant Llorenç 26C, light east-southeast breezes.

Santanyi 26C, light east breeze.

Some warm temperatures overnight - 23.4 in Capdepera and Portocolom the highest. Monday's high was 29.2 at the Son Bonet aerodrome in Marratxi.