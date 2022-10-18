More of the same. Some cloud at times, but mostly sunny. The current outlook is until Monday next week, and it's for fine and very warm weather.

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 4; daytime humidity ranging from 50-70%):

Alcudia 27C, light southeast breeze in the morning; from the north in the afternoon.

Andratx 27C, light breezes from the east and southeast.

Deya 26C, light from the northwest and from the south later on.

Palma 28C, calm.

Pollensa 28C, light southerly breeze easing to calm.

Sant Llorenç 27C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east.

Santanyi 26C, gentle east-southeast breezes.

A high on Tuesday of 28.2C (Palma).