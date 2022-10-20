Another day with plenty of sun, some cloud and temperatures above normal for the time of year.

The image here is the forecast for Palma until Tuesday. For Pollensa, the forecast highs for Saturday until Wednesday are currently 29, 32, 31, 33 and 32C. These are the highest.

Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 4; daytime humidity ranging from 45-70%):

Alcudia 29C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south.

Andratx 27C, light south breeze easing to calm.

Deya 27C, light westerly and southerly breezes.

Palma 26C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light.

Pollensa 30C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light.

Sant Llorenç 29C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light.

Santanyi 27C, gentle breeze from the southwest easing to light.

A high on Thursday of 30.7C (Es Capdellà).