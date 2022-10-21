No change - a mix of mostly clear skies and occasional cloud. The forecast for the weekend is fine and the current outlook up to next Thursday is remaining good with highs of around 30C.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 4; daytime humidity ranging from 45-60%): Alcudia 28C, light east breeze veering south. Andratx 27C, calm; light easterly in the afternoon. Deya 28C, calm; light southerly after midday. Palma 27C, calm. Pollensa 29C, light southeast breeze. Sant Llorenç 29C, light southeast breeze. Santanyi 27C, light breeze from the southeast. Highs on Friday of 29.2 (Petra), 28.9 (Pollensa), 28.8 (Sa Pobla).