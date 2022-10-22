More of the same - a spot of mist perhaps, some high cloud, a touch breezier in areas, lots of sun. The outlook for the week is still set very fair - forecast highs over the next few days ranging from 29C to 32C.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 3/4; daytime humidity ranging from 35-55%): Alcudia 30C, moderate southwest breeze. Andratx 28C, light south and east breezes. Deya 29C, light to gentle southerly breezes. Palma 29C, light south-southwest breezes. Pollensa 32C, light southwest breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç 30C, moderate southwest breeze easing to calm. Santanyi 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south. Saturday's high in Mallorca - 29.7C (Llucmajor).