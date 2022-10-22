More of the same - a spot of mist perhaps, some high cloud, a touch breezier in areas, lots of sun. The outlook for the week is still set very fair - forecast highs over the next few days ranging from 29C to 32C.
Sunday's weather in Mallorca
