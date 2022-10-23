Another very fine day in store, with plenty of sun. The only real change to the outlook at present is that highs may be down to a shivering 25 and 26C by next weekend. Otherwise, the same mix of sun with some cloud applies.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity ranging from 30-60%): Alcudia 30C, light northeast breeze veering south. Andratx 27C, light southwest breeze easing to calm. Deya 28C, light westerly breeze easing to calm. Palma 27C, light southwest breeze. Pollensa 31C, calm. Sant Llorenç 30C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light. Santanyi 27C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm. Highs on Sunday of 31.9 (Pollensa), 30.7 (Banyalbufar), 30.6 (Puerto Soller and Son Servera).