High cloud but mostly sunny on Saturday and still pretty warm, a pattern that is forecast to last until Monday. On Tuesday, there are signs of a change. The weather stations point to a cloudy Tuesday with some risk of rain. On Wednesday and Thursday, the risk of rain is very much higher.
Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity ranging from 45-65%):
Alcudia 25C, light east-southeast breezes.
Andratx 27C, light southeast breeze easing to calm.
Deya 26C, light northwest breeze easing to calm.
Palma 28C, light east breeze easing to calm.
Pollensa 26C, light east-southeast breezes.
Sant Llorenç 25C, light east breeze.
Santanyi 25C, light east-northeast breezes.
Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)
Highs on Friday - 29.1 (Palma University); 28.7 (Binissalem, Llucmajor, Son Bonet).
