Sa Calobra, Mallorca

Sa Calobra. | Archive

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma28/10/2022 18:00
W0

High cloud but mostly sunny on Saturday and still pretty warm, a pattern that is forecast to last until Monday. On Tuesday, there are signs of a change. The weather stations point to a cloudy Tuesday with some risk of rain. On Wednesday and Thursday, the risk of rain is very much higher.

Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity ranging from 45-65%):

Alcudia 25C, light east-southeast breezes.

Andratx 27C, light southeast breeze easing to calm.

Deya 26C, light northwest breeze easing to calm.

Palma 28C, light east breeze easing to calm.

Pollensa 26C, light east-southeast breezes.

Sant Llorenç 25C, light east breeze.

Santanyi 25C, light east-northeast breezes.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Highs on Friday - 29.1 (Palma University); 28.7 (Binissalem, Llucmajor, Son Bonet).