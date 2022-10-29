May be fairly cloudy in the north of the island at times on Sunday; rest of the island decent enough.

Weather stations still suggesting rain on Wednesday and Thursday and even the possibility of this falling as snow at the top of the Puig Major on Friday. Highs by this coming Friday forecast to be around 22-23C, but the mornings are getting colder - a low of 4.8C in the Tramuntana Mountains at 8.30am on Saturday and 9.3C in Palma around the same time.

Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity ranging from 50-65%):

Alcudia 26C, light southeast breeze easing to calm.

Andratx 26C, light southeast breeze in the morning; from the north after midday.

Deya 25C, light northwest breeze easing to calm.

Palma 26C, light east breeze in the morning; west in the afternoon.

Pollensa 27C, gentle southeast breeze easing to calm.

Sant Llorenç 25C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east.

Santanyi 25C, gentle east breeze easing to light.

Highs on Saturday - 27.4 (Palma Port and Son Bonet); 27.3 (Llucmajor).