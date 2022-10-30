Halloween and the last day of "the season" and still pretty warm. May be rather more cloud around in areas on Monday, but still good amounts of sun. A change to the weather continues to look on the cards for midweek, with temperatures falling by three to four degrees by Friday.

While the nights and early mornings are getting chilly in the Tramuntana, this is not the case everywhere. A low of 4.6C overnight into Sunday in Escorca, but no lower than 21C in Capdepera. Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity ranging from 50-65%): Alcudia 27C, gentle southerly breeze. Andratx 26C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east. Deya 26C, calm in the morning, light breeze from the south in the afternoon. Palma 26C, light southerly breeze. Pollensa 29C, light to gentle south breezes. Sant Llorenç 26C, light to gentle southeast breezes. Santanyi 25C, light to gentle breezes from the southeast. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) A high on Sunday of 26.5C (Capdepera, Es Capdellà, Palma Port).