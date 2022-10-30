While the nights and early mornings are getting chilly in the Tramuntana, this is not the case everywhere. A low of 4.6C overnight into Sunday in Escorca, but no lower than 21C in Capdepera.
Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity ranging from 50-65%):
Alcudia 27C, gentle southerly breeze.
Andratx 26C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east.
Deya 26C, calm in the morning, light breeze from the south in the afternoon.
Palma 26C, light southerly breeze.
Pollensa 29C, light to gentle south breezes.
Sant Llorenç 26C, light to gentle southeast breezes.
Santanyi 25C, light to gentle breezes from the southeast.
Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)
A high on Sunday of 26.5C (Capdepera, Es Capdellà, Palma Port).
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.