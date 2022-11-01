Temperatures in the Balearics on 31 October 2022

Highs on Monday.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma01/11/2022 06:47
The first of November, All Saints Day and a national holiday in Spain. Traditionally a day for taking flowers and plants to cemeteries, but there's enough good weather for the beach as well. There is a chance of showers, but a low one. Also some fog around. Breezes minimal.

Risk of rain increasing on Wednesday; higher in the north of the island than in the south.

Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity ranging from 45-65%):

Alcudia 26C, light northeast breeze veering southeast.

Andratx 26C, light southwest breeze easing to calm.

Deya 25C, light north breeze veering southeast.

Palma 27C, light south-southwest breezes.

Pollensa 27C, light north breeze in the morning; from the south in the afternoon.

Sant Llorenç 26C, light westerly and southerly breezes.

Santanyi 26C, calm.

Highs on Monday of 27.1 (Capdepera, Santa Maria); 27.0 (Palma Airport); 26.9 (Puerto Pollensa).