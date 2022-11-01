The first of November, All Saints Day and a national holiday in Spain. Traditionally a day for taking flowers and plants to cemeteries, but there's enough good weather for the beach as well. There is a chance of showers, but a low one. Also some fog around. Breezes minimal.

Risk of rain increasing on Wednesday; higher in the north of the island than in the south. Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity ranging from 45-65%): Alcudia 26C, light northeast breeze veering southeast. Andratx 26C, light southwest breeze easing to calm. Deya 25C, light north breeze veering southeast. Palma 27C, light south-southwest breezes. Pollensa 27C, light north breeze in the morning; from the south in the afternoon. Sant Llorenç 26C, light westerly and southerly breezes. Santanyi 26C, calm. Highs on Monday of 27.1 (Capdepera, Santa Maria); 27.0 (Palma Airport); 26.9 (Puerto Pollensa).