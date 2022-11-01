The first of November, All Saints Day and a national holiday in Spain. Traditionally a day for taking flowers and plants to cemeteries, but there's enough good weather for the beach as well. There is a chance of showers, but a low one. Also some fog around. Breezes minimal.
Tuesday's weather in Mallorca
