There should be a reasonable amount of sun on Thursday, the greatest risk of rain set to be in the evening. Breezy for much of the day and becoming more so by the evening.

For Friday, it's a full house of yellow weather alerts for the north of Mallorca - rain, thunderstorms, wind and coastal conditions. Elsewhere in Mallorca, just the wind and rough seas (for now anyway).

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity ranging from 55-65%):

Alcudia 26C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light but increasing to fresh northwest by the evening.

Andratx 25C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate west and fresh northwest.

Deya 23C, light southwest breeze increasing to moderate west and fresh northwest in the evening.

Palma 25C, moderate southwest-west breezes increasing fresh northwest by the evening.

Pollensa 28C, light northwest breeze increasing to gentle southwest and fresh northwest.

Sant Llorenç 26C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate west and northwest.

Santanyi 24C, moderate southwest breeze in the morning, west in the afternoon and northwest in the evening.

Highs on Wednesday, 27.6 (Palma Port); 27.1 (Llucmajor); 26.8 (Es Capdellà).