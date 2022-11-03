High winds are forecast to affect the whole of Mallorca on Friday. While weather stations may only be indicating strong breezes at most (up to 49 kilometres per hour), the met agency Aemet is warning of winds up to 80 km/h (severe gale), with up to 100 km/h on highest ground.

The risk of rain, which is high even where there aren't specific alerts for rain, is mainly going to be overnight from Thursday into Friday. In general, it should then be pretty sunny for most of the island during the day.

The weather alerts, of which there are a number, are as follows:

Orange for coastal conditions in the Tramuntana and the north between 12 noon and 6pm.

Yellow for coastal conditions (Tramuntana and the north) between 10am and 12 noon.

Yellow for coastal conditions in the south and east of Mallorca from 2pm to midnight and for the Tramuntana and the north from 6pm to midnight.

The yellow alerts for coastal conditions in the north, the Tramuntana and the south will remain active until 6am on Saturday.

Yellow for rain and thunderstorms in the north up to 6am Friday.

Yellow for wind in the whole of Mallorca from noon to midnight Friday.

Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 2/3; daytime humidity ranging from 35-40%):

Alcudia 24C, strong breeze from the west easing slightly to fresh northwest in the afternoon and evening.

Andratx 25C, moderate northwest breeze increasing to fresh.

Deya 20C, fresh northwest breeze increasing to strong.

Palma 21C, fresh to strong northwest breezes, easing to moderate by the evening.

Pollensa 24C, strong westerly breeze easing slightly to fresh northwesterly.

Sant Llorenç 22C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle northwest in the afternoon.

Santanyi 22C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle.

Highs on Thursday - 25.3 (Pollensa); 24.9 (Palma Port); 24.8 (Son Servera).