Not anything like as breezy on Saturday as Friday was and no real risk of rain - the forecast for Friday was fairly accurate in that there was quite heavy rain plus thunderstorms in northern Mallorca in the early hours. Although the wind won't be blowing so much, there are still alerts for rough coastal conditions.

Fairly sunny on Saturday, and the outlook for the next few days is pretty reasonable, with temperatures recovering to 25 and 26C or even as high as 28C on Wednesday.

Yellow alerts for coastal conditions - South and Tramuntana coasts until 10am; east and north coasts until 8pm.

Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity ranging from 25-40%):

Alcudia 21C, light breeze from the northeast in the morning; from the west in the afternoon.

Andratx 21C, light north-northwest breezes.

Deya 19C, light north-northwest breezes.

Palma 23C, light northwest breeze easing to calm.

Pollensa 22C, light northeast breeze in the morning; southwest later on.

Sant Llorenç 21C, moderate north breeze easing to calm.

Santanyi 21C, gentle north breeze easing to light west.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Friday summary (up to 5.30pm):

Highs - 22.9 (Son Servera); 22.7 (Puerto Soller).

Rain - 15.6 litres per square metre (Pollensa); 14.4 (Son Torrella, Escorca); 12.4 (Muro).

Gusts - 107 kilometres per hour (Serra Alfabia, Bunyola); 89 (Sa Pobla); 86 (Binissalem).