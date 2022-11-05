A sunny Sunday. Outlook for the week is good until Thursday, which is currently forecast to be very cloudy. High of 28C over the next few days.

Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity ranging from 40-50%): Alcudia 25C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south. Andratx 24C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light. Deya 22C, light breezes from the west and south. Palma 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light. Pollensa 26C, light north breeze in the morning; southwest in the afternoon. Sant Llorenç 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light. Santanyi 22C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south. Saturday summary: Highs - 23.1 (Llucmajor), 22.5 (Campos), 22.3 (Binissalem). Lows - 8.0 (Serra Alfabia, Bunyola), 9.0 (Campos), 9.7 (Son Torrella, Escorca). Gusts - 82 kilometres per hour (Serra Alfabia), 67 (Capdepera), 58 (Puerto Soller).