Mostly sunny on Tuesday. Cloud forecast to be heaviest in the southeast of the island later in the day but without risk of rain. Weather stations aren't at present indicating any notable drop in temperatures for the rest of the week and into the weekend, with the greatest risks of rain being over the weekend.

Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity ranging from 45-60%): Alcudia 26C, gentle south-southwest breezes. Andratx 24C, light south-southwest breezes. Deya 23C, light west breeze increasing to gentle south. Palma 24C, light to gentle southwest breezes. Pollensa 27C, light north breeze in the morning; from the south in the afternoon. Sant Llorenç 25C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light. Santanyi 24C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light. Highs on Monday - 26.2 (Son Servera); 26.0 (Capdepera, Puerto Pollensa).