Mostly sunny on Tuesday. Cloud forecast to be heaviest in the southeast of the island later in the day but without risk of rain. Weather stations aren't at present indicating any notable drop in temperatures for the rest of the week and into the weekend, with the greatest risks of rain being over the weekend.
Tuesday's weather in Mallorca
