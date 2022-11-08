A pretty good Wednesday in store, but Thursday is looking iffy. An Aemet yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms in Ibiza was issued on Tuesday morning for Thursday, which may be an indication of what is to come for Mallorca.

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity ranging from 45-60%): Alcudia 26C, light northeast breeze in the morning; from the west in the afternoon. Andratx 24C, light west and northwest breezes. Deya 24C, light west breeze easing to calm. Palma 25C, gentle southwest breeze veering light northwest. Pollensa 27C, light west breeze increasing to gentle. Sant Llorenç 27C, light southwest breeze easing to calm. Santanyi 25C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm. A high on Tuesday of 25.6 in Puerto Pollensa and a low of 3.8C at the Son Torrella weather station in the mountains in Escorca.