Warmer than on Thursday; some parts of Mallorca set to get a reasonable amount of sun. Better over the weekend, but the outlook into next week isn't great - unsettled, with showers likely and highs of around 22C.
Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 60-70%):
Alcudia 24C, some sun in the morning, otherwise cloudy; moderate east breeze easing to gentle southeast.
Andratx 25C, sunny spells; moderate east breeze.
Deya 23C, mostly sunny, fog in the evening; light east breeze increasing to moderate southeast.
Palma 23C, cloudy; gentle to moderate east breezes.
Pollensa 25C, cloudy; moderate east breeze easing to gentle southeast.
Sant Llorenç 24C, cloudy; moderate east breeze.
Santanyi 23C, cloudy; moderate breeze from the east.
High on Thursday of 20.5, Capdepera; heaviest rain (to 8pm) 112.8 litres per square metre, Muro; strongest gust 100 km/h Serra Alfabia, Bunyola.
