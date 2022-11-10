Yellow alerts for rain and thunderstorms for the whole of Mallorca until 8am Friday, earlier than had previously been the case (12 noon). Amber in Ibiza and Formentera from 3am until 12 noon; yellow up to 3am.

Warmer than on Thursday; some parts of Mallorca set to get a reasonable amount of sun. Better over the weekend, but the outlook into next week isn't great - unsettled, with showers likely and highs of around 22C.

Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 60-70%):

Alcudia 24C, some sun in the morning, otherwise cloudy; moderate east breeze easing to gentle southeast.

Andratx 25C, sunny spells; moderate east breeze.

Deya 23C, mostly sunny, fog in the evening; light east breeze increasing to moderate southeast.

Palma 23C, cloudy; gentle to moderate east breezes.

Pollensa 25C, cloudy; moderate east breeze easing to gentle southeast.

Sant Llorenç 24C, cloudy; moderate east breeze.

Santanyi 23C, cloudy; moderate breeze from the east.

High on Thursday of 20.5, Capdepera; heaviest rain (to 8pm) 112.8 litres per square metre, Muro; strongest gust 100 km/h Serra Alfabia, Bunyola.