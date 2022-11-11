View of Dragonera, Mallorca

Dragonera from La Trapa in Andratx. | Pedro Aguiló Mora

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma11/11/2022 15:23
W0

A chance of rain in the afternoon for the whole of Mallorca. Otherwise, a fairly cloudy day with occasional sun.

Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 60-75%):

Alcudia 24C, cloudy; gentle southeast breeze easing to light east.

Andratx 24C, sunny spells; gentle east breeze easing to light northeast.

Deya 22C, sunny spells; light southeast breezes.

Palma 23C, cloudy; light to gentle east breezes.

Pollensa 25C, mostly cloudy; light to gentle east breezes.

Sant Llorenç 23C, cloudy; gentle east breeze easing to calm.

Santanyi 23C, cloudy; gentle east breeze easing to light northeast.

Highs on Friday - 24.4C Palma Port; 24.3C Es Capdellà; 23.5C Puerto Soller. Rain - 3.8 litres per square metre Colonia Sant Pere; 2.2 Pollensa and Muro.