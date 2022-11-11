A chance of rain in the afternoon for the whole of Mallorca. Otherwise, a fairly cloudy day with occasional sun.
Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 60-75%):
Alcudia 24C, cloudy; gentle southeast breeze easing to light east.
Andratx 24C, sunny spells; gentle east breeze easing to light northeast.
Deya 22C, sunny spells; light southeast breezes.
Palma 23C, cloudy; light to gentle east breezes.
Pollensa 25C, mostly cloudy; light to gentle east breezes.
Sant Llorenç 23C, cloudy; gentle east breeze easing to calm.
Santanyi 23C, cloudy; gentle east breeze easing to light northeast.
Highs on Friday - 24.4C Palma Port; 24.3C Es Capdellà; 23.5C Puerto Soller. Rain - 3.8 litres per square metre Colonia Sant Pere; 2.2 Pollensa and Muro.
