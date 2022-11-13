Sunny spells on Monday with the risk of rain highest in southwestern areas. The outlook for the week currently suggests that rain will be most likely on Friday and Saturday, when temperatures are forecast to fall to around 17 and 18C.

Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 60-70%): Alcudia 22C, gentle south-southwest breezes. Andratx 22C, gentle breeze from the southwest. Deya 20C, light southwesterly breeze increasing gentle southerly. Palma 21C, gentle southwest breeze. Pollensa 23C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest. Sant Llorenç 21C, light to gentle southwesterlies. Santanyi 21C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south. Highs on Sunday - 24.2 Campos and Es Capdellà; 23.2 Son Servera. A low of 6.5C Son Torrella, Escorca.