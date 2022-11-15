The main risk of rain on Wednesday is in the early hours for the northern Tramuntana and northern areas of the island. Thursday is currently looking fairly decent - sunny but breezy - but Friday is expected to bring rain and possible thunderstorms.

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 45-50%): Alcudia 23C, sunny spells; moderate northwest breeze easing to light southwest. Andratx 23C, cloudy; light north and west breezes. Deya 21C, occasional sunny spells; gentle northwest breeze easing to light. Palma 22C, cloudy; gentle northwest breeze easing to light southwest. Pollensa 23C, sunny spells; gentle northwest breeze easing to light west. Sant Llorenç 22C, sunny spells; moderate northwest breeze easing to light west. Santanyi 23C, mostly cloudy; gentle west breeze easing to light. Highs on Tuesday - 23.7 Palma Port; 23.6 Capdepera and Pollensa.