The main risk of rain on Wednesday is in the early hours for the northern Tramuntana and northern areas of the island. Thursday is currently looking fairly decent - sunny but breezy - but Friday is expected to bring rain and possible thunderstorms.
The main risk of rain on Wednesday is in the early hours for the northern Tramuntana and northern areas of the island. Thursday is currently looking fairly decent - sunny but breezy - but Friday is expected to bring rain and possible thunderstorms.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.