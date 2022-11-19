There may be rain overnight but Sunday should be sunny for most of the island; also quite breezy.

On Monday, there are currently yellow alerts for wind, rain and thunderstorms for the whole island from 6pm or 8pm. There is also a yellow alert for coastal conditions from noon Monday. Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 50-55%): Alcudia 19C, moderate northwest breeze increasing to fresh. Andratx 20C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle. Deya 17C, moderate northwest breeze. Palma 18C, moderate northwest breeze. Pollensa 19C, moderate westerly breeze increasing to fresh. Sant Llorenç 18C, light west breeze increasing to gentle. Santanyi 18C, moderate west breeze easing to light. Saturday summary (to 6.30pm) - a high of 17.4C (Son Servera); a low of 4.0C (Serra Alfabia, Bunyola); strongest gust, 100 km/h (Serra Alfabia); rainfall, 42.8 litres per square metre (Son Torrella, Escorca), 39.2 (Colonia Sant Pere), 38.2 (Pollensa).