Any rain and thunderstorms overnight should clear by dawn and give a reasonably sunny day but still pretty windy.

Yellow alert for high winds (interior, north, northeast) until 3pm. Amber for the coasts (all areas) until 8am; yellow until midnight. Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 35-45%): Alcudia 19C, fresh west breeze easing light southwest. Andratx 19C, moderate northwest-west breeze. Deya 17C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate west. Palma 18C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light southwest. Pollensa 19C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate west. Sant Llorenç 17C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle. Santanyi 18C, fresh west breeze easing to light. Monday summary - High of 21.5C, Palma Port; low of 5.8C, Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); wind gust of 118 km/h, Serra Alfabia; rain of 32.2 litres per square metre, Son Torrella (Escorca).