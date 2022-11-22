A warmer day on the cards but still quite breezy.

Yellow alert for high wind (Tramuntana, the south, the east) until 8am Wednesday. Yellow alert for the coasts until 6pm, except the north/northeast, where the alert is active only until 3am.

No alerts for Thursday, which should be a calm and sunny day. Friday is looking like rain.

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 60-70%):

Alcudia 23C, cloudy; light west breeze.

Andratx 22C, sunny with occasional cloud; moderate west breeze easing to gentle northwest.

Deya 21C, sunny spells; moderate west breeze easing to light northwest.

Palma 22C, mostly sunny; gentle west breeze easing to light northwest.

Pollensa 23C, sun with high cloud; moderate west breeze easing to gentle.

Sant Llorenç 23C, mainly cloudy; moderate west breeze easing to light.

Santanyi 23C, mostly sunny; fresh west breeze easing to gentle.

Tuesday summary (to 7pm) - High of 18.2C, Palma Port; Low of 4.7, Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Gust maximum of 135 km/h, Serra Alfabia; Greatest rainfall of 10.2 litres per square metre, Sa Pobla.