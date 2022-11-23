The warmth on Wednesday, the result of weakening breezes shifting in direction and coming from the south-southwest, is set to be repeated on Thursday, which will be mostly sunny for the whole of Mallorca.

However, the breezes are forecast to come from the north on Friday and they will be strong. There are at present (5.30pm Wednesday) yellow alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Tramuntana and the north/northeast from midday Friday. These may well be added to, if only for the wind, which weather stations suggest will be strongest in the north. Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 45-55%): Alcudia 23C, light southwest breeze. Andratx 22C, light southerlies. Deya 21C, light northwest breeze increasing to gentle south. Palma 21C, light southwest breeze. Pollensa 22C, calm increasing to light southwest breeze. Sant Llorenç 21C, light west-southwest breezes. Santanyi 21C, light west-southwest breezes. Wednesday summary - A high of 23.3C, Palma Port; a low of 8.8C, Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); maximum gust of 86 km/h, Serra Alfabia.