Yellow alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Tramuntana and the north from 2pm to 10pm Friday, but rain is likely everywhere and thunderstorms may well not be confined to the alert areas.

Much better on Saturday and Sunday, but the breezes will predominantly be from the north over the next few days and bring some chilly conditions.

Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 65%):

Alcudia 21C, cloudy, rain possible at any time; gentle-moderate north breezes.

Andratx 20C, cloudy, rain likely in the afternoon and evening; gentle north breeze increasing to moderate northwest.

Deya 18C, occasional sun, rain expected in the afternoon; light north breeze.

Palma 18C, mostly cloudy, high risk of rain after midday; light-gentle north breezes.

Pollensa 21C, cloud all day and rain at any time; gentle north breeze.

Sant Llorenç 20C, cloudy, thunderstorm forecast for the afternoon; moderate north breeze easing to light.

Santanyi 20C, cloud all day, thunderstorm in the afternoon; moderate north breeze easing to gentle.

The high on Thursday - 23.0C Puerto Pollensa - and the low, 5.7C Son Torrella (Escorca).