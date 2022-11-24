Much better on Saturday and Sunday, but the breezes will predominantly be from the north over the next few days and bring some chilly conditions.
Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 65%):
Alcudia 21C, cloudy, rain possible at any time; gentle-moderate north breezes.
Andratx 20C, cloudy, rain likely in the afternoon and evening; gentle north breeze increasing to moderate northwest.
Deya 18C, occasional sun, rain expected in the afternoon; light north breeze.
Palma 18C, mostly cloudy, high risk of rain after midday; light-gentle north breezes.
Pollensa 21C, cloud all day and rain at any time; gentle north breeze.
Sant Llorenç 20C, cloudy, thunderstorm forecast for the afternoon; moderate north breeze easing to light.
Santanyi 20C, cloud all day, thunderstorm in the afternoon; moderate north breeze easing to gentle.
The high on Thursday - 23.0C Puerto Pollensa - and the low, 5.7C Son Torrella (Escorca).
