A nice day. Some cloud, especially in the afternoon, but sunny with weakening breezes. A yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the north of Mallorca is active until 10am Saturday.

Sunday is also looking good. Breezes are forecast to be southerly on Sunday, so will feel a bit warmer. However, rain and thunderstorms look set to return on Monday. The outlook for next week, at present, is unsettled. Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 45-55%): Alcudia 19C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light. Andratx 18C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm. Deya 17C, light northwest breeze easing to calm. Palma 18C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light northeast. Pollensa 19C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç 19C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light north. Santanyi, 19C, moderate west breeze easing to light northeast. Friday summary (to 7.30pm) - High of 22.5C Son Servera; Low of 6.8C Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Maximum gust 78 km/h Capdepera; Rain 29.4 litres per square metre Muro.