A good deal of weather around on Monday. Starting with the amber alerts - these are for rough coastal conditions in the Tramuntana from 10am to 8pm and in the north/northeast from 2pm to midnight. Yellow alerts for the coasts - 10am to midnight in the south, 12 noon to midnight in the east, and 8pm to midnight in the Tramuntana.

Yellow alerts for rain, thunderstorms and wind - 10am to midnight in the Tramuntana and in the north/northeast.

It will be windy across the whole of the island and the risk of rain and thunderstorms, according to individual weather stations, is not confined to the alert areas. Aemet are forecasting that rain will be mixed with some hail, while snow is expected to fall above 1300 metres.

The south of the island should see some sun.

Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 60-65%):

Alcudia 17C, moderate northwest breeze increasing to fresh north.

Andratx 18C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate north.

Deya 15C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate.

Palma 17C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light northeast.

Pollensa 17C, moderate northwest breeze increasing to fresh.

Sant Llorenç 17C, gentle northwest breeze increasing to fresh north.

Santanyi 17C, moderate northwest-north breezes.

Sunday summary - Highs of 20.7 Son Servera, 20.4 Puerto Pollensa, 20.1 Capdepera. Lows of -1.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), +1.0 Lluc, 2.0 Campos, 2.3 Binissalem.