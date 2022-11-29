A better day after the wild conditions on Monday. A yellow alert for the coasts on Tuesday was to 6am, and so the breezes are forecast to ease during the day. It should be quite sunny, with some risk of showers (greatest in the north of the island).

The outlook is for more rain on Thursday and Friday, but without the wind. Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 55-65%): Alcudia 17C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm. Andratx 17C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light. Deya 15C, light northwest breeze. Palma 17C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm. Pollensa 18C, light north breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç 17C, light west and north breezes. Santanyi 18C, light west breeze easing to calm. Monday summary - A high of 18.8, Son Servera; a low of 4.3, Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); maximum gusts, 114 km/h Serra Alfabia and 100 Capdepera; greatest rainfall, 43 litres per square metre Son Torrella (Escorca).