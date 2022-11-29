Sunny with high cloud on Wednesday; modest temperatures. Some expected on Thursday afternoon and on Friday and Saturday. Highs into the weekend much as they are at present, the forecast indicating a slight increase at the start of next week.
Sunny with high cloud on Wednesday; modest temperatures. Some expected on Thursday afternoon and on Friday and Saturday. Highs into the weekend much as they are at present, the forecast indicating a slight increase at the start of next week.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.