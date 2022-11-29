Sunny with high cloud on Wednesday; modest temperatures. Some expected on Thursday afternoon and on Friday and Saturday. Highs into the weekend much as they are at present, the forecast indicating a slight increase at the start of next week.

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 1/2; daytime humidity 50-60%): Alcudia 16C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast. Andratx 16C, calm in the morning, light northeast in the afternoon. Deya 14C, light north breeze easing to calm. Palma 16C, light west breeze veering northeast. Pollensa 17C, gentle north breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç 16C, gentle north breeze easing to light. Santanyi 16C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast. Tuesday summary - A high of 19.2, Son Servera; a low of 5.1, Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); rainfall (to 6.30pm), 4.5 litres per square metre, Capdepera, and 2.6 litres in Puerto Pollensa.