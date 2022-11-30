What sun there may be on Thursday is forecast for northern areas. Otherwise cloudy and with a risk of rain for the whole island. Into Friday, thunderstorms are being forecast in the north, with the risk of rain increasing notably. As yet, there are no weather alerts for Mallorca, although there is one for Thursday in Ibiza/Formentera - rain between 4am and 3pm.

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 60-65%): Alcudia 16C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north. Andratx 15C, light east breeze easing to calm. Deya 14C, light north-northeast breezes. Palma 15C, light east-northeast breezes. Pollensa 16C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north. Sant Llorenç 16C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north. Santanyi 16C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light. Wednesday summary - High of 18.1, Es Capdellà; Low of 2.9, Lluc; Rain (up to 7pm), 1.1 litres per square metre, Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).