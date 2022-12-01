No weather alerts for Friday, but rain likely for the whole of the island; thunderstorms as well. There are due to be some sunny spells during what will otherwise be a pretty grey day. Forecast for Saturday is much the same.

Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 60-70%): Alcudia 16C, moderate northeast breeze. Andratx 16C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast. Deya 14C, light northeast breeze. Palma 15C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle. Pollensa 16C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle. Sant Llorenç 15C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north. Santanyi 15C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light. Thursday summary - High of 16.2, Campos; Low of 4.3, Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rain (up to 6pm), 9.2 litres per square metre, Puerto Pollensa.